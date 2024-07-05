PM Anwar receives courtesy visit from Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Trade

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen relations and cooperation to increase bilateral trade and expand investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, through his Facebook posting, said the matter included increasing cooperation in new sectors such as services, technology and innovation.

He said the agreement was made after a courtesy visit by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Trade Dr Majid Al-Kassabi and his delegation at his office in Putrajaya yesterday. Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz was also in the meeting.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, informed that Saudi Arabia is Malaysia’s most important trading partner in West Asia. “The visit is timely in maintaining the momentum of strong and unique bilateral relations through pragmatic cooperation in all areas, especially in trade and investment,“ he said.