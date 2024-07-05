KUALA LUMPUR: The rainy weather in the capital city resulted in a tree falling near the Concorde Hotel and smashing onto the KL Monorail line , causing major traffic congestion from Jalan Kuching.

Videos of the incident which occured around 2.20pm at Jalan Sultan Ismail, here, revealed several cars trapped under the fallen tree with drivers seen exiting their vehicles have since gone viral.

“Our train services are currently experiencing some delays due to a fallen tree onto the track between Bukit Nanas and Raja Chulan caused by bad weather.

“There are no Monorail services between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku,” said Rapid KL on their Facebook page.

They added that there will be a shuttle bus between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku and shuttle train between Medan Tuanku and Titiwangsa (Platform 1).

At present, the police force, Fire and Rescue department personnel along with members of the public are in the midst of rescuing and extricating those trapped in their vehicles.

It is learnt that the tree has crushed nearly 10 vehicles, which had earlier been travelling from Kampung Baru towards Bukit Bintang.