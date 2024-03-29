Five acquitted, discharged of murder of elderly woman

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here today acquitted and discharged five men accused of killing an elderly woman and injuring her grandson in a house in Sabak Bernam, Selangor five years ago.

The five are A. Sri Mahavishnu, 42, S. Kannadasan, E. Venthaan, T. Devaraju and K. Vikkines Varan all aged 33.

Judge Nurulhuda Nur'Aini Mohamad Nor made decision after concluding that the defence successfully raised reasonable doubt against all the accused at the end of the defence case.

“The main issue in this case was about identity, with the defence presenting alibi notices and witnesses. After considering the testimonies from both sides, the court found that the defence successfully raised reasonable doubt,” she said.

The five men were jointly charged with the murder of P. Runkanaikey, 78, at a house in Jalan Rose Biru, Kampung Tebuk Pulai, Sabak Bernam between 3.30 am and 4.30 am, on Aug 12, 2019.

The charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code carries the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction.

All the accused were also charged with injuring N. Silamparasan, aged 27, by stabbing his left hand, left shoulder, and left and right leg on the same date and location, under Section 324 of the Penal Code. This section carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine or whipping upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohammed Heikal Ismail while the five accused were represented by lawyers Zaleha Al-Hayat, GS Gabriel and Dinesh Muthal.

A total of 14 prosecution witnesses and 12 defence witnesses were called to testify throughout the trial which began on Nov 15, 2021. -Bernama