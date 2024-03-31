Five men arrested: rice, drugs, firearms seized

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested five men, all locals, for alleged rice and drug smuggling activities.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspects, aged between 30 and 56, were arrested during a raid by the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence team of the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department during a raid at a house in Kampung Chekok Jambu, Jalan Panji, here, last Wednesday .

He said that during the raid, conducted at 7.40 pm, the police seized 50 packets of rice, five kilogrammes of marijuana, 17,200 ecstasy pills, 18 litres of ketum water and two litres of cough medicine

The police also confiscated two pistols, a magazine with 47 rounds of live ammunition, a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive car and five handphones, with all the items believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country, he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters today.

According to Muhamad Zaki, one of the suspects had a record of a drug-related offence.

They are believed to be members of a smuggling syndicate and efforts would be made to track down the remaining members, he said.

All of them are on remand until tomorrow (April 1) for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, Section 8(A ) of the Firearms Act 1960 and Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.