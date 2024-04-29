Five shophouses razed in Bachok fire

KOTA BHARU: Five shophouses in Kampung Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok were destroyed in an early morning fire today.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Ahmad Ridhuan Mohd Ghazali said the station received a distress call at 6.58 am in relation to the incident.

“On arrival at the scene, we found the fire involved a row of five shophouses,“ he said when contacted today.

“We found the blaze involved an area of 2,400 square feet, comprising 80 per cent of the premises.”

Ahmad Ridhuan said the fire involved a shop selling electronic cigarettes as well as an iron welding shop and toy shop.

He said 19 firefighters, from the Pengkalan Chepa BBP and Kota Bharu BBP, helped in dousing the flames.

He also said that the cause of the incident and losses incurred were still under investigation, adding that there were no casualties.