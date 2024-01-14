Fixed Parliamentary Term Act to respect electoral mandate, not desperate move: Azalina

PUTRAJAYA: The proposal to enact a law for a fixed parliamentary term is not a desperate move, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Rather, it reflects the commitment by the Unity Government to respect the electoral mandate and democratic processes and to ensure political stability amid uncertain geopolitical situations, she said.

As such, the proposal from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi regarding enacting a fixed-term parliamentary act is welcomed, Azalina said.

“There are many countries that practise fixed parliamentary terms with a timeline agreed upon for elections to ensure political and economic stability and to prevent power grab attempts that could harm their parliamentary democracy system.

“Fixed parliamentary terms will also ensure all reform agendas and policies can be implemented continuously without disruption,” she said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid yesterday proposed introducing a fixed parliamentary term bill to ensure a particular government is maintained until the end of its term.

He said this would prevent the recurrence of instances where the prime minister was changed three times during the 14th parliament term.

Azalina meanwhile said the Legal Affairs Division will conduct a detailed study, including impact assessments, and seek public opinion on the proposed law this year.

She said the findings will be used for policy considerations by the Cabinet.

“Engagement sessions with stakeholders will also be carried out soon,” Azalina added. - Bernama