Collective ASEAN approach crucial to protecting regional interests - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has emphasised the importance of a collective ASEAN approach in addressing regional issues, including the United States’ retaliatory tariff and the crisis in Myanmar, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that matters affecting the common interests of the ASEAN region were discussed in separate phone calls with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah; Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone; and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto today.

“I informed them that Malaysia, through the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz) held discussions with the US authorities recently.

“As Chair of ASEAN, Malaysia also brings the collective voice of the region, particularly in paving the way for negotiations on behalf of all member states,” Anwar posted on Facebook yesterday.

Anwar also stressed the need for ASEAN to act cohesively in the spirit of unity to strengthen its shared position and protect the region’s long-term interests.

In addition, he also shared updates about his recent meetings in Bangkok with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council, and Prime Minister of Myanmar’s National Unity Government Mahn Win Khaing Than.

In the spirit of regional friendship, Anwar said that Brunei, Laos and Indonesia have expressed their support for Malaysia’s efforts to promote constructive dialogue for the stability of Myanmar and peace throughout ASEAN.