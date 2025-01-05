Commitment to facts central to media-government cooperation - Selangor MB

KUALA LUMPUR: Commitment to truth and factual preservation must become a shared core principle between government and media to maintain social stability, particularly in Malaysia’s multicultural context, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

Speaking at a Media Practitioners’ Aidilfitri Appreciation event last night, Amirudin said both institutions face growing public skepticism, with social media increasingly replacing mainstream media as primary information sources.

“Today’s reference points are social media platforms, or what former United States President Barack Obama once termed ‘the social media noise’.

“This matter becomes more evident and crucial during critical moments and times of crisis – such as floods, gas pipeline fire, COVID-19 or the 2022 Batang Kali landslide incident.

“I am not suggesting that the government and media should be in the same boat. My commitment to the Fourth Estate is clear and I will not compromise at all on this importance,“ he said at the event held at a hotel here.

Present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

The Menteri Besar said post-1998 generations grew up in digital rather than physical communities, with platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok transforming information dissemination.

“Now, with platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, everyone is a content creator. Whether authentic or not remains uncertain, but attention sells, and negative attention sells positively.

“This is what we must recognise as both a challenge and an opportunity to adapt for the sustainability of media as The Fourth Estate and for the government to administer with stability and peace,” he said.

In the context of Selangor, which faced various challenges such as floods, storms, landslides and the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Amirudin hopes the media will continue to play its crucial role as an accurate conveyor of facts to the public.

He also expressed appreciation for the media’s cooperation in further developing Selangor as the nation’s economic backbone.