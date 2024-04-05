Flash floods force evacuation of 300 villagers in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: A total of 300 people from 69 families in this district were evacuated to a temporary relief centre (PPS) after their villages were hit by flash floods today.

Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the victims are from Kampung Temenin Baru and Kampung Desa Makmur.

“The Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Lintang PPS was opened at 12.30 pm following continuous heavy rain since 8 am,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Azmi, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the water level of five major rivers in the district is still normal.