Floods: 1,684 evacuees still at relief centres in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,684 flood victims are still housed at 19 temporary relief centres in Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan and Johor as of 6 am today.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Terengganu still has the highest number of evacuees, with 1,378 people taking shelter at 14 centres in Dungun.

In Johor, 235 victims are accommodated in relief centres in Kota Tinggi and Mersing; Kelantan (43 victims at one centre in Tanah Merah) and Pahang (28 victims at two centres in Rompin).

Several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu are still reported to be at a danger level.

They are Sungai Endau in Mersing, Sungai Punggai and Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor); Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Rompin (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah), Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor), as well as Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

According to NADMA, 34 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges and collapsed roads and slopes, including Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor. -Bernama