Federal Court maintains October 29 hearing date for Isa Samad appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has confirmed October 29 as the hearing date for the prosecution’s appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad of nine corruption charges.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz stated that the date remains unchanged following today’s case management before Federal Court deputy registrar Mahyun Yusof.

The hearing date was initially fixed on July 25 for this high-profile corruption case.

A September 2 letter confirmed a change of legal representation for Mohd Isa, with the law firm Tetuan Hafarizam Wan and Aisha Mubarak now representing him instead of Tetuan Salehuddin Saidin and Associates.

Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, who previously represented Mohd Isa at both the High Court and Court of Appeal, has since become a Senator.

The prosecution filed its notice of appeal on March 7, 2024, followed by a petition of appeal on June 26 containing 24 grounds arguing that the Court of Appeal erred in law and fact when acquitting Mohd Isa.

A three-member Court of Appeal panel overturned Mohd Isa’s conviction and six-year sentence along with the RM15.45 million fine imposed by the High Court on February 3, 2021.

The former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar faced charges of receiving RM3.09 million in bribes from Ikhwan Zaidel, a director of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, through his former special political officer Muhammad Zahid Md Arip.

The alleged bribes were intended to facilitate Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd’s approval to purchase the Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites for RM160 million.

The offences were said to have occurred between July 21, 2014, and December 11, 2015, at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur.

Mohd Isa was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of at least five times the bribe value or RM10,000, whichever is higher. – Bernama