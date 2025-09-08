MEX II highway project faces more charges with RM1 billion in alleged fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd director Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed will face seven additional charges related to the MEX II Highway project at the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

Former construction company director Datuk Yap Wee Leong will also face charges in connection with the same infrastructure project.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib confirmed the additional charges in an official statement.

Abu Sahid’s new charges involve seven counts of misusing property under Section 403 of the Penal Code with Section 109, totalling RM145 million.

Yap faces eighteen charges comprising nine counts under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 involving RM209 million and nine counts under anti-money laundering laws involving RM387 million.

The charges follow Abu Sahid’s initial court appearance where he faced four counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM313 million and thirteen money laundering counts involving RM139.2 million.

Yap was charged with using seventeen false claim documents between June 2017 and April 2018 for various construction aspects of the Putrajaya to KLIA Highway project.

The false claims involved earthworks, drainage, slopes, and subgrade construction with individual values ranging from RM9 million to RM28 million each.

The total value of the false claims exceeded RM314 million, adding to the substantial financial allegations surrounding the project.

Both cases have been scheduled for mention on November 3, allowing for further legal proceedings and evidence preparation.

The MEX II Highway project allegations now involve total financial claims exceeding RM1 billion across multiple charges and defendants. – Bernama