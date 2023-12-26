Floods: TNB cuts off electricity supply in 18 areas in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has cut off the electricity supply in 18 areas, involving three districts, in Terengganu as of 10 am today, following heavy rain and floods.

According to a statement posted on its Facebook page, TNB said that 14 areas in Bandar Al-Muktafi Billah Shah in the Dungun district have so far been affected by the electricity supply shutdown.

They are the the Merlong Water Pump; Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kuala Jengal; Kampung Surau; Kuala Jengal; Kampung Pelamboh; Tepus Water Plant; Kampung Tepus; Pencawang Luar Bandar (PLB) Minda 1; Kampung Cerawih; Kampung Cemuak; Pencawang Atas Tiang (HP) Minda 2; Kampung Rantau Panjang; Kampung Talong; and Sekolah Kebangsaan Minda Talong.

The affected areas in the Marang district are Coara Marang Solar and Kem Panji Alam and in Hulu Terengganu are Sekolah Kebangsaan Agama Mahmudiah and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kua.

TNB also reminded the public to always be on the alert for heavy rain and the risk of floods as well as not to turn on or use electrical equipment submerged in flood waters for fear of current leakage.–Bernama