Football legend Beckham gives AMGFP launch huge boost

KUALA LUMPUR: The launching of the Adidas Malaysia Girls Football Programme (AMGFP) at the Selangor Royal Club, Bukit Kiara here this morning received a massive boost with the presence of global football legend David Beckham.

The 48-year-old is here to launch the “World of Predator” exhibition, which features the 30-year history of the football boots designed by sports brand Adidas, at The Exchange TRX this evening.

Earlier, the former Manchester United star also spent about an hour mingling with the crowd and also joined in the training with participants of the AMGFP.

He also gave some words of encouragement to the participants before signing autographs and taking selfies with his fans.

“It’s lovely to be here and I’m very excited to be in Kuala Lumpur. I have been a huge supporter of women’s football since I moved to Los Angeles (the United States),” he said.

Yesterday, the English football icon sent netizens into a frenzy when he uploaded his photo on Instagram showing his posing in front of the Petronas Twin Towers here.

The post has so far garnered over a million likes.