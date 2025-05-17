PUTRAJAYA: A boy, aged two years and eight months, died after he is believed to have fallen from the seventh floor of his unit in the public housing at Precinct 9 here today.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said that police received a report regarding the incident at 2.24 pm.

“A police report received from a doctor on duty at the emergency ward of Putrajaya Hospital stated that a child had been brought in covered in blood.

“The child was brought in by his father. A medical examination was conducted on the child, and it was confirmed that he had died,” he said in a statement today.

Aidi Sham said that the case is still under investigation and a post-mortem will be conducted at 8 am tomorrow.