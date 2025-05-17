MANCHESTER UNITED legend Ryan Giggs believes that a balanced mix of local and foreign talent is key to making football leagues, especially in Malaysia, more competitive.

Citing the English Premier League (EPL) as an example, the Welshman said the EPL has evolved significantly, with more teams now capable of beating each other.

“I think it really helped because when foreign players come in, you can learn different things from them.

“And foreign players, in turn, can learn from the homegrown players what it means to play for a particular club,” he told the media during a press conference to promote the Maybank Challenge Cup 2025 here today.

The Maybank Challenge Cup 2025, organised by ProEvents, will feature a clash between Manchester United and the ASEAN All-Stars at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 28.

Giggs, who is the most decorated player in EPL history having won a remarkable 13 titles with United, also expressed his excitement about returning to Malaysia.

He was last here during the 2009 pre-season tour, when the Red Devils defeated the Malaysian XI twice - 3-2 and 2-0 respectively on July 18 and 20 - at the National Stadium.

Back in Malaysia for a two-day visit, Giggs said he will attend a football clinic at Lalaport tomorrow and participate in a meet-and-greet session later in the day.

Meanwhile, ProEvents chief executive officer Julian Kam announced that they will be giving away 528 Manchester United UEFA Europa League Final Edition jerseys through a lucky draw to fans who purchase tickets across all categories.

“It’s our way of thanking supporters and adding something truly special to the biggest sporting event of the year,” he said.

United are currently languishing in 16th position in the EPL, with the season concluding next week.