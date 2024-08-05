Foreign leaders praise Malaysia for organising Int’l Conference of Religious Leaders

PETALING JAYA: The Mufti of Estonia, Ildar Muhhamedsin, has praised Malaysia for organising the International Conference of Religious Leaders, saying it set a good example for other countries.

“This is my first visit to Malaysia, but Alhamdulillah, I have read a lot about it (Malaysia) before, and I know Malaysia has a special place in the Islamic world.

“Furthermore, various races and religions are living in Malaysia without hostility and controversy as one community, and it is the most prominent example to be emulated by the world,“ he told a reporter from the Bernama Arabic Desk.

Meanwhile, the former Mufti of Australia, Abdul Quddus Al-Azhari, said today’s conference provided him with a beautiful opportunity as it was his first experience meeting various religious leaders from different backgrounds.

“Alhamdulillah, this is my first participation in such a conference, especially in Malaysia,“ he said.

Regarding the conference, he believes that religious leaders from around the world must realise that this is the time to play a crucial role and strive to unite the international community.

Sudan’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Abdul Salam Omar, congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for organising this conference as a platform for religious leaders to get to know each other and see the reality of Islam on a global level.

The one-day conference attracted about 2,000 religious and intellectual figures from 57 countries.