Foreign workers’ accommodation units fail to comply with Act 446

JASIN: The employer of a furniture factory in Sungai Rambai was found to have committed various offences, in addition to providing 14 poor accommodation units for foreign workers, without any accommodation certificate, in an integrated enforcement operation by the state Labour Department (JTK), here today.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman, Ngwe Hee Sem (pix), said that the accommodation of wooden village houses, inhabited by a total of 66 foreign workers (30 Bangladeshi, 26 Nepalese and 10 Myanmar citizens), also failed to meet the requirements of the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

He said that the raid found that the employer did not provide the minimum accommodation facilities, including thin mattresses, cupboards without locks, no ventilation and exceeding the permitted capacity, in addition to the toilet and kitchen area being very dirty, and unsafe electrical wiring.

“The Melaka JTK will open an investigation paper for the offences found in the raid, in addition to recording statements from employees and employers.

“If found guilty, employers can be fined not exceeding RM50,000 for each offence recorded,” he told reporters after the operation, which was also attended by Melaka JTK director, Naziyah Said, here today.

Ngwe added that the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) also issued three compounds, worth RM250 to RM1,000, as the owner was running a business with a licence which had expired in October 2021, apart from not keeping the hostel and factory clean.

He said that the Jasin District Health Office (PKD) also found the premises to be breeding grounds for mosquito larvae, in addition to the potential for the breeding of cockroaches and rats.

“The state government is very serious about the enforcement of Act 446, and continuous monitoring will be carried out to ensure compliance with the law regarding the accommodation of workers, apart from stern action being taken against the employers to ensure compliance with the law,” he said. -Bernama