Former Defence Minister Abang Abu Bakar dies at 82

KUCHING: Former Defence Minister Tan Sri Abang Abu Bakar Abang Mustapha (pix) died at 9.55 am today at the National Heart Institute due to heart failure.

The matter was confirmed by his youngest son Tunku Abang Faisal Amir Abang Abu Bakar, when contacted by Bernama.

“His remains will be taken back to Kuching for prayers at the Kuching City Mosque before being laid to rest at the mosque’s Muslim cemetery about 5 pm, InsyaAllah,“ he said.

Abang Abu Bakar, 82, leaves behind wife Puan Sri Tunku Maziah Tunku Mustapha, a daughter, and a pair of twin sons.

He had a vast political background and also served as a Member of Parliament for Paloh between 1981 and 1990 and for Kuala Rajang from 1990 to 2000.

The late Abang Abu Bakar served as Deputy Defence Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department from 1990 to 1999 under former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, before being appointed to helm the Defence Ministry until 2003. -Bernama