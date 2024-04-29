Former MPs worker fined RM7,000 for deceiving welfare home chairman

SHAH ALAM: A former worker at the Solid Waste Management and Health Department of the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) was fined RM7,000 by the Sessions Court here today for deceiving a welfare home chairman into obtaining auctioned goods and making donations two years ago.

Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud imposed the sentence on M. Murugan, 43, after he pleaded guilty to two alternative charges during today’s proceedings, which were scheduled for mention.

The court also ordered him to serve a seven-month prison sentence if he failed to settle the fine.

The man was accused of deceiving G. Gnanam, 57, by persuading her to hand over RM2,300 and RM200 to assist in obtaining MPS auctioned goods and donating to an MPS-organised Aidilfitri celebration.

He committed the offences in Taman Selayang Segar, Gombak, and Jalan Raya Laut, Kuala Lumpur on April 4 and 10, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.