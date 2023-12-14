Full closure of Semantan slip road towards KL from Dec 22

KUALA LUMPUR: The slip road from Jalan Semantan to Kuala Lumpur will be closed for a month from Dec 22 to facilitate the second phase of construction of an elevated road in the area.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement, said that road users can use the 17 detour routes provided as an alternative.

“Road users are advised to adhere to signboards and traffic police instructions as guidance and safety measures to avoid confusion and any inconvenience,” it said.

For any enquiries, the public can contact the DBKL Civil Engineering and Drainage Department at 03-2617 9000, WCT Berhad at 017-880 7090 (Braba) and Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (SPRINT) at 03-7434 7333.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, a temporary traffic diversion of the motorcycle route to the emergency lane on the Shah Alam Expressway (LSA) will be implemented in stages in both directions for two days, starting today.

West Coast Expressway Sdn Bhd (WCE), in a statement today, said that the traffic diversion involves KM22.7 to KM23.1 and KM24.0 to KM24.3 (eastbound) and KM24.3 to KM24.0 and KM23.1 to KM22.9 (westbound).

It said that the temporary traffic diversion is to enable the construction of the SAE interchange of the West Coast Expressway (Taiping - Banting) to be carried out.

LSA users are advised to exercise caution and adhere to signboard instructions and traffic officers at the locations throughout the duration of the works, it added. -Bernama