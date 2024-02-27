Full recitation of Rukun Negara by member of parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: History was made at the Parliament sitting today when the Rukun Negara pledge, beginning from its preamble, was recited by Members of Parliament before they began the day’s session.

The reading of the pledge was led by Dewan Rakyat Secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.

It was an initiative by the Ministry of National Unity that was approved by the Cabinet on July 25 last year, whereby the Rukun Negara pledge, including its preamble, will be carried out at the opening of every Dewan Rakyat session, which is the second day of the first meeting of every Parliament session.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul told the august House that the nine laws that were passed at the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament last year had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

They include the National Water Services Commission (Amendment) Act 2023, the Inland Revenue Board (Amendment) Act 2023, the Supply Act 2024, the Finance Act (No. 2) 2023, and the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023.

Also the Trade Union (Amendment) Act 2023, the Companies (Amendment) Act 2023, the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2023 and the Food (Amendment) Act 2023.

Johari also reminded the MPs to show maturity when speaking or debating, saying that he and his deputy would not hesitate to take strict action against those who failed to comply with the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has given the ‘green light’ to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the President of Dewan Negara to take stern action against any member of the Dewan Rakyat or Dewan Negara who ‘oversteps the boundaries’.

His Majesty, in his inaugural royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament yesterday, said that the action includes imposing a 14-day ban if they remain stubborn.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat also extended its condolences to the family of the former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who died last Feb 21.

Johari said Abdul Taib had also served as Chief Minister of Sarawak, Member of Parliament for Kota Samarahan and a federal minister.

“We pray that Allah will bless him and place him among the pious and faithful people,“ he said.

Johari also welcomed Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (PN-Kemaman) who was sworn in as a Member of the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 8 last year after winning the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on Dec 2. - Bernama