GEG: CAP calls for RCI to probe into influence of tobacco and vape industry lobbyists

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) today called on the government to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe into the influence of tobacco and vape industry players in the removal of generational end game (GEG) components from the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health 2023 Bill.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said this followed the disclosure by Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni last Thursday that the GEG components failed due to the influence of tobacco and vape lobbyists.

Mohideen said the lobbying by the industry players not only violated the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), but also tarnished the sanctity of Parliament as a place where laws are enacted in the interest of the country.

“Therefore, we urge Parliament to amend the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health 2023 Bill to reinstate the GEG components without any delay,” he said in a statement today.

At the Dewan Rakyat sitting last Thursday, Lukanisman reportedly said that there was pressure from the industry, with industry players coming to Parliament and meeting with Members of Parliament, which influenced the decision which saw the GEG components removed from the anti-smoking bill last year. - Bernama