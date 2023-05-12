Gemas town to be catalyst centre for conducive, sustainable urban development - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: Gemas town is set to be a viable and resilient catalyst centre towards conducive and sustainable urban development, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that the Negeri Sembilan Urban and Rural Planning Department (Negeri Sembilan PLANMalaysia) and the Tamping District Council have prepared the Gemas Special Area Plan (RKK), which documents the planning gazetted on Oct 8, 2020.

“There are four main focuses underlined for the Gemas town development, namely Gemas as the Agropolis Centre in East Negeri Sembilan; Transit Hub; Beautiful Town with an Identity; and a Livable Town with the Best Infrastructure,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

The Sikamat assemblyman was replying to a question from Opposition leader Ridzuan Ahmad, who is also the Gemas state representative, who wanted an explanation of the development status of the Gemas RKK.

Aminuddin also said that, so far, in a bid to spur the development of Gemas town according to the stipulated direction, 106 projects have been proposed, covering 32 Quick Win (QW) projects, 62 Entry Point projects (EPP) and 32 High-Impact projects (HIP).

He said the implementation of the Gemas urban development project has been set according to three phases, namely short-term (2019-2023), medium-term (2023-2027) and long-term (2027-2030).

Aminuddin explained that the results of the Gemas RKK Monitoring Report carried out by PLANMalaysia for the implementation of short-term projects, recorded that 27.78 per cent of the 54 project proposals had been implemented.

“Ten more projects are being implemented while 29 more have yet to start. Among the projects being implemented developing empty business premises in Dataran Satria, upgrading infrastructure of stalls at the Taman Rekreasi Gemas and several other development projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the remaining 53 per cent of the short-term projects would be implemented in the next phase.

“Several matters are being discussed with some companies to ensure these projects can be carried out according to the stipulation by PLANMalaysia,” he said.–Bernama