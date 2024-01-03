Gifts, duit raya for warded children

BATU PAHAT: Singer (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd donated gifts to children warded at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital here on Wednesday, as part of its year-long corporate social responsibility programme called Singer Prihatin.

The company’s general manager P. Prabakaran Nair said the event, which was organised by Singer South Region, is its way to give back to the community.

“Being part of the Berjaya Group, Berjaya Corp Bhd founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan has always impressed on us to give back to the people in whatever way we can.

“Apart from donating 50 teddy bears, we also contributed a sum of RM1,000, which was distributed as duit raya to the patients of the children’s ward, as well as three units of Singer standing fans for their use.”

Prabakaran said Singer Prihatin is a continuation of its Program Cuba-Cuba Menjahit Bersama Singer, a sewing skills programme using Singer sewing machines that was carried out in several locations throughout 2023.

Apart from Singer South Region representatives and its regional manager Aizad Hizami Abd Azis, the Muar Community Development Department, students and teachers of GiatMara Kota Tinggi and Sri Gading Batu Pahat also participated in making the teddy bears that were distributed to the hospital.

“We wanted the teddy bears to be personalised, instead of just buying them or other toys for the children, so we had the participants sew stuffed teddy bears using T-shirts and Singer sewing machines. The teddy bears were then donated to the patients of the children’s ward,” Prabakaran said.

He added that the hospital was chosen to receive the donation due to its critical role in providing healthcare services to the community.

“The hospital serves a significant population and has demonstrated a commitment to delivering quality care. By supporting it, we aim to contribute to the well-being of the patients as its doctors and nurses ensure essential medical services are accessible to those in need,” he said.

During the event, hospital staff were represented by its senior assistant director of management Nasraha Nadua Sami’an and the head of the paediatric department, Dr Zainah Shaikh Hedra.

Nasraha thanked Singer Malaysia for its contribution while Zainah said the duit raya and teddy bears brought smiles to the children’s faces.

“It is heartwarming to note that the company has come forward to bring joy to the children who are hospitalised here. I hope more companies will follow their example and do their bit for our patients,” Zainah said.

Earlier, Prabakaran said the Singer Prihatin programme was held in conjunction with the company’s philosophy “Singer, Your Friend For Life”.

Giving some background about Singer, he said the brand was introduced to Malaysia (then Malaya) in 1906, with the opening of its first branch by the Singer Sewing Machine Company from the US.

“The Singer brand has been synonymous with sewing since 1851 when Isaac Singer received a patent for his first practical sewing machine. Since then, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation has characterised the company.

“This continues today as Singer develops products for every level of sewing. As a company, we have celebrated many firsts, including the world’s first zig-zag sewing machine and first electronic sewing machines among others,” he said.