GKMM formation marks milestone in National Journalists’ Day celebration - Fahmi

KUCHING: The establishment of Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia (GKMM), a coalition comprising 14 of the country’s media clubs and associations, is a significant achievement in this year’s National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA 2024) celebration, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the formation of this coalition holds significant importance in conjunction with the HAWANA celebrations, aimed at acknowledging the pivotal role and responsibilities of journalists.

Fahmi said GKMM should convene its annual general meeting (AGM) alongside each HAWANA event, given the gathering’s ability to unite media practitioners from across the nation.

“To me, the establishment of GKMM is indeed fitting and timely, particularly as this year’s HAWANA edition focuses on sustainability.

“With GKMM poised to facilitate coordination among clubs in every state of Malaysia, we can better address welfare issues or challenges faced by media practitioners in their respective regions,” he told a press conference after the launch of GKMM last night.

During the event, Fahmi also announced an initial allocation of RM20,000 to GKMM to support their activities and programmes.

He said GKMM could serve as a strategic partner to the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) in managing the Tabung Kasih @HAWANA fund, offering assistance to media colleagues in need or affected by adversities.

Fahmi also said that the ministry sees potential for GKMM’s involvement in finalising the Malaysian Media Council Bill, currently in its concluding stages before its expected presentation to Parliament in the upcoming October session.

“Presently, the Media Council’s Pro-Tem team has been established, with its own committee; we, as the ministry, refrain from intervening in these matters.

“However, given that we are in the final stages before the bill is brought to Parliament, I believe there is an opportunity to engage GKMM, much like other organisations such as the NUJ (National Union of Journalists), MPI (Malaysian Press Institute), and others, to ensure the voices of media practitioners are duly represented in the Malaysian Media Council,” he said.

HAWANA 2024 runs for three days from today, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim set to officiate the highlight of the celebration on Monday.