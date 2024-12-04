Gloomy Aidilfitri for 300 families due to water supply disruption

PASIR PUTEH: About 300 families in the Telipot sub-district here experienced a gloomy Aidilfitri celebration following a water supply disruption since Tuesday.

Its chief, Muhd Zali Mat Daud, 57, said the residents were unable to prepare for the Hari Raya feast due to the disruption, affecting their festive mood.

“The area often faces water supply disruptions, but (this time) we have been experiencing the disruption since Hari Raya eve.

“All preparations for Hari Raya have been affected especially for cooking Raya dishes. The guests are only served with snacks and cookies that we bought, and we cannot organise open houses,” he told Bernama today.

Muhd Zali said the Telipot sub-district is a highland area, and the cost to build a 25-metre-deep tube well can reach up to RM80,000.

A resident of Kampung Chengal Pulas, Saufi Ariffin, 60, said he had to prepare 20 containers to store water for his family’s use throughout Ramadan and during Hari Raya.

He said throughout Ramadan, they could only get water supply between 2 am and 6 am, forcing him to wake up early to store water.

“This water problem is burdensome to us; not only do we have to prepare containers, but we also have to stay up to get supply,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Hisyam Mahadi, 33, from Kampung Wakaf Tukup, said due to the frequent water supply disruptions, villagers who have no wells at home are forced to take their baths and wash clothes in Sungai Tengah.

“Even though the river is becoming shallower due to the dry weather and our concern about its cleanliness, it is the only alternative for us. We hope this water supply issue can be immediately addressed,” he said.

Previously, Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd, in a statement, announced several action plans to prevent water supply disruptions in the state during the Aidilfitri festive season.-Bernama