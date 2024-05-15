A breakdown of the feud between Kendrik Lamar and Drake as per their song lyrics

Lamar accuses Drake of having paedophile tendencies in his ‘diss’ tracks. – PIC BY RENELL MEDRANO

FEUDING in the hip hop and rap genre stretches back to the 1980s. In the 1990s, the feud between Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace was so heated and explosive that it culminated in death and tragedy. Now, in the 2020s, the decade-long feud between American rapper Kendrick Lamar and Drake from Canada have taken over the airwaves and hip hop culture, especially over the last few months. Lamar is a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, while Drake tied with Michael Jackson as the male solo artiste with the most number one songs in Billboard Hot 100 history last year. Their latest battle began late March and lasted until May 6, when the final two (or three) songs called “diss tracks” were released by the duo.

Wordplay and verbal gunshots After a series of back and forth releases of single tracks, Lamar released Meet the Grahams on May 4, and before Drake could respond, he released Not Like Us on the same day as a two-punch knockout. For Meet the Grahams, Lamar frames the song as a message that is addressed individually to Drake’s family, with the verses layered over a foreboding beat. “Even if it don’t benefit your goals, do some push-ups, get some discipline. Don’t cut them corners like your daddy did, **** what Ozempic did,” Lamar tells Adonis, Drake’s previously secret son, while also making fun of how the rapper used drugs on his fitness journey. On the other verses, Lamar verbally reprimands Drake’s father Dennis, who staged an intervention for his mother Sandra, and advises Drake’s alleged secret daughter. Not Like Us is Lamar’s final salvo and this track will see a lot of play in clubs and streaming platforms due to its catchy beat and quotable lines. It is also a song that Drake will never live down due to Lamar pressing down hard on the allegations of Drake’s paedophilia. “Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young, you better not ever go to cell block one. To any (woman) that talk to him and they in love, just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him,” Lamar raps 40 seconds into the song’s first verse. The next lines accuse Drake’s entourage of having drug addicts and sex offenders. He follows it up by referencing Drake’s album, rapping “Certified Lover Boy? Certified paedophiles”. The verse is finally bookended with a clear example of Lamar’s wordplay prowess, as he raps “Why you trollin’ like a xxxxx? Ain’t you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor,” intertwining music theory with another paedophile accusation as a double entendre.