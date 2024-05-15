Perfect timing

Timepieces to enhance your personal style

THE change of seasons mark not just a shift in weather but also signals the arrivals of new collections from fashion houses. Hence there are “spring” and “summer” collections to match the climate in countries that have four seasons. Spring/summer collections are presented at fashion weeks in September and October for the following summer. Autumn/winter collections, meanwhile, are shown on the catwalk in February and March for next winter. Brands that specialise in fashion accessories also time their new collections to align with this timeline, including watch makers. These are some of the latest time pieces that will add much character and colour to one’s chosen ensemble. Alexander Shorokhoff At the Inhorgenta 2024 trade fair, one of the highlights was very much the highlight from Alexander Shorokhoff. The must-have of the year is undoubtedly the new Wintergenta model. This remarkable model not only stands out with exclusive and intricate hand engravings on a genuine silver case but also serves as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Inhorgenta event, which is one of Europe’s leading jewellery, watch and gemstones trade fairs. The hand-engraved and embellished rotor of the automatic movement complements the similarly artisan crafted 925 silver case, sized at 39mm. The double-sided sapphire glass underscores the high standards of the Alexander Shorokhoff watch manufacture.

Sonia Collection Ladies searching for the ultimate dress watch to complement their all-day ensemble ends with the enchanting BNB10746 & BNB10765 from Bonia’s Sonia collection. These watches comfortably adorn wrists in luxurious grace, sprinkling it with timeless charm, grandeur and no small measure of fun. The BNB10746 and BNB10765 series each come in five distinct colour variations with a wide range of options to cater to diverse personal preferences. While retaining its femininity, each timepiece has a resilient three-link Oyster-style stainless steel bracelet and coordinating folding clasp. The central link of the bracelet has also been laser-etched with Bonia’s house monograms matching their respective dials.

Noble Elite Automatic Collection Another new series by Bonia, the limited edition BNB10888 is available in three distinct colour variations, with each limited to only 200 pieces worldwide. Designed to accommodate diverse personal tastes, the selection offers everyday versatility with its athletic appearance and eye-catching design. Moreover, its 100-metre water resistance capability guarantees that the watch’s inner workings remain secure, even when worn at the gym or during outdoor pursuits. Bonia’s Noble Elite Automatic Collection is equipped with the accurate Japanese NH88 chronograph. The watch is further enhanced by a sapphire crystal caseback, showcasing the customised rotor which signifies its status as an exclusive one of 200 limited-edition pieces.

G-Shock with Itzy As part of a new spring 2024 promotion for G-Shock, K-pop girl group Itzy have been seen rocking Casio’s new G-Shock watches, the GMA-P2100SG-1A, GMA-P2100SG-4A, GMA-S120VA-7A, and GMA-S140VA-7A. Worn by Ryujin and Chaeryeong, the GMA-P2100SG-1A and GMA-P2100SG-4A evoke the gorgeous sight of a beach at sunset. The beautiful glitter of the summer sun setting over the water is represented by vapour deposition in a lustrous gradation of colour on the dial. Meanwhile, Yuna and Yeji wore the GMA-S120VA-7A and GMA-S140VA-7A watches that are based on the GMA-S120 and GMA-S140, respectively, which are more compact versions of the ever-popular analogue-digital combination timepieces.

Orient Mako Orient has launched a commemorative 20th anniversary model of its iconic diver-designed Orient Mako series. The limited-edition model features a special blue gradation dial inspired by the beautiful ocean and is a must for fans and collectors alike, which is a distinctive characteristic of the edition. The dial features Arabic numerals, a design signature of Orient Mako models since its launch in 2004. The blue gradation from 12 o’clock to 6 o’clock represents the beautiful ocean that surrounds Japan. The rare model, which is expected to be widely sought after, is ideal for both established fans and collectors, as well as for those who coordinate diver design with fashion and enjoy it every day.