Gobind - Digital Ministry to meet state gov’ts to facilitate transformation process

KUCHING: The Digital Ministry will hold discussions with all states to gather feedback to ensure no discrepancies in adapting to the digital direction adopted by the government.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said the meetings will also ensure that the goals of the existing digital sector in all states can be aligned with the direction of the ministry, which will be announced May the latest.

“We hope that in the next three or four months, we will be able to make an announcement on the direction of the Digital Ministry that aligns with what we see as the direction in each state,” he said after paying a courtesy call to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here today.

He said close cooperation and views between the federal and state governments are important to facilitate the digital transformation process.

“I find that most states have started the digitalisation process and have their own state directions... we want to move the national agenda, and this (meeting) saves time because work has already begun (at the state level), so we just move from there,” he said.

Earlier, Abang Johari and Gobind exchanged views on Sarawak’s goals and challenges in facing the digital world in line with the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) developed by the state government.–Bernama