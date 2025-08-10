Five more arrested in Teluk Intan football brawl investigation

IPOH: Five additional suspects wanted in connection with a brawl during a football match at Padang Speedy, Teluk Intan, were arrested this evening.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin confirmed the suspects are aged between 20 and 30.

“Remand will be made tomorrow morning,“ he said in a brief statement.

Earlier, police had been tracking down these five individuals to finalise investigations into the incident.

Seven other suspects, aged 21 to 32, were remanded for three days starting August 8 under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

They were granted police bail earlier today.

The initial arrests followed reports of a rioting incident during the football match.

Bakri stated the arrests were made after a tip-off about a fight involving two local teams in the Hilir Perak Integrity League 2025. - Bernama