UPUOnline records 511,006 admissions for public university programmes

KUALA NERUS: The UPUOnline system has recorded 511,006 admissions for undergraduate programmes in public universities nationwide this year.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir revealed that 497,020 admissions, or 97.26%, were local students.

Foreign students accounted for 13,986 admissions, making up 2.74% of the total.

Zambry dismissed claims that local student quotas were being reduced to accommodate foreign students.

“After meeting local student needs, universities may allocate limited spaces for foreign students to support internationalisation efforts,” he said.

He clarified that such measures aim to enhance university rankings globally.

Zambry also rejected claims that foreign students dominate medical courses, limiting opportunities for locals.

He denied allegations that foreign students pay lower fees than local students, calling these claims unfounded.

On a separate issue, Zambry addressed water supply challenges faced by higher education institutions.

He stated that the Ministry of Higher Education is monitoring the situation, including in Sabah and other states.

While water supply is a state matter, MOHE will assist if shortages disrupt institutional operations.

“We will resolve the issue, whether it’s due to system failures, supply shortages, or political interference,” he added.

Zambry spoke after officiating the Akademia Complex launch at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu. - Bernama