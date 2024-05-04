Government will not tolerate, compromise on 3R issues - PM Anwar

GEORGE TOWN: The government will not tolerate or compromise and no one will be spared, including political parties, for playing up the Race, Religion and Royalty (3R) issues warned Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister reiterated that action will be taken, no matter who the person is, investigation carried out, arrested if required, charged and will have to serve punishment for challenging the constitution, the rights of the people, whether Muslims or Non-Muslims in the country.

“This is important for us to understand...issues that can trigger problems like selling socks imprinted with the words ‘Allah’. This is a serious issue in Islam, so we detain, charge and move forward.

“We should not use this particular issue or other issues to stoke hatred, create unnecessary problems that can disrupt peace and harmony of the nation. This is important, be it Muslims or non-Muslims.

“I must stress that we will not compromise or tolerate issues that challenge the royal institution,” he said when chairing a briefing on development in Penang at Komtar, here today, is response to a question about the status of UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Anwar who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said Muhamad Akmal was not arrested by police but rather called in for investigations over his speech recently.

Earlier, Muhamad Akmal was taken to the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters and his statement recorded during his presence there for about two hours, as police had received reports regarding his speech in Kelantan recently.