Govt contracts involving distribution of imported rice starts in April

KUALA LUMPUR: Any government contracts involving the distribution of rice will be using imported white rice from April, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix).

He said the effort is an intervention measure by the government to ensure the supply of local white rice (BPT) is sufficient in the market.

“Therefore, 20,000 tonnes of BPT will be in the market. Similarly on the existing stock of BPT, we have ordered manufacturers to process and release the rice for public consumption,” he said when winding up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry in Dewan Negara today.

According to Mohamad, the country has now released about 62 per cent of its BPT while the balance is imported white rice.

“From the 62 per cent, some were distributed to police hostel, armed forces hostels, fully residential schools as well as zakat using BPT. So in the market there are only about 50 per cent BPT,” he said.

On the issue of BPT shortage, Mohamad said the situation is from a change in demand by consumers following the increase in imported white rice price.

“The hike in imported rice price is due to pressure from uncertain global rice price and the change in policy of the source country to limit export abroad.

“Apart from that, the factor of the strengthening US Dollar compared to the Malaysian Ringgit also contributed to the situation,” he said. -Bernama