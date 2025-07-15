Hotel manager loses RM211k to fake investment scam in Kuantan

KUANTAN: A hotel housekeeping manager was cheated out of RM211,000 after being lured into a fraudulent investment scheme last month. The 49-year-old victim initially encountered the offer on Facebook before engaging with a woman via WhatsApp, who promised high returns.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed that the victim transferred funds six times between June 4 and June 11 into two separate bank accounts using his personal savings. The scam came to light when the victim was pressured for additional payments without receiving any profits.

The case was reported at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters, with investigations ongoing under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. Authorities urge the public to verify investment opportunities before committing funds. - Bernama