Govt launches AI Untuk Rakyat programme to boost AI literacy, understanding

KUALA LUMPUR: The government through the Economy Ministry is working with Intel Malaysia to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI) programme for the people (AI Untuk Rakyat). The programme was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Universiti Putra Malaysia today.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said AI Untuk Rakyat is another government initiative to close the digital literacy gap among Malaysians.

“For students, this programme can provide a basic overview of the world of AI which aims to attract their interest to enter and further build a career in this sector.

“For the rest of the community, this programme can provide a basic understanding of AI so that we can better understand that it is a technology that can bring great benefits to us as individuals,“ he said during the launch.

He said that a basic understanding of AI technology opens up opportunities to deepen technological knowledge that is much needed in the digital world.

“By taking advantage of this opportunity, we are able to build a future-proof digital economy and enable Malaysia to generate higher value on the world stage,” he added.

Meanwhile, Intel Malaysia managing director AK Chong said AI is not only a technological marvel but also a critical driver of the economy.

“Imagine AI as a bridge, connecting every individual to a world full of opportunities, regardless of background or circumstances. This is the focus of the program which is to empower Malaysians with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to succeed in the digital era.

“I invite you all to be a part of this journey to bring AI to every place,“ she said at the event.

AI Untuk Rakyat is an online self-learning programme designed to increase public understanding and awareness of AI.

It can be achieved by anyone, anywhere, anytime. An interesting and interactive learning experience is provided through two sections namely AI Aware and AI Appreciate.

AI Aware introduces and discusses AI usage cases as well as clears up common confusion about AI. While AI Appreciate covers more about the application and impact of AI across industries and targets those who want to improve their knowledge about AI.

This programme can be accessed through the www.ai.gov.my portal and targets one million participants this year. - Bernama