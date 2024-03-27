Govt taking proactive steps to ensure CCUS hub implementation in line with NETR, NIMP 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to ensuring the implementation of the country’s three carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) hubs is in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) agenda.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (pix) said the Economy Ministry is coordinating CCUS development activities, covering aspects such as policy, consultation, environment, finance, security, trade, and public acceptance.

On proactive measures taken to ensure the CCUS industry is aligned with the NETR and NIMP 2030 agenda, she said one measure was the hosting of the CCUS Malaysia Conference 2023.

The event, she said, was designed to gather stakeholders’ input on mechanisms, regulations, technology, and global benchmarking of CCUS.

“In addition, engagement sessions have been held with stakeholders such as the Sarawak government, oil and gas industry players, and the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to obtain input on CCUS incentives implementation,” she said during a question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

She was replying to Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli’s query about government measures to ensure new industries like CCUS are aligned with the NETR and NIMP 2030 agenda.

Hanifah said another measure was holding initial discussions with foreign countries to explore opportunities for cross-border cooperation in carbon dioxide storage.

“CCUS implementation will require significant foreign investment due to high costs,” she added in response to Mohd Hatta’s supplementary question regarding the capital requirement for developing the three hubs by 2030. -Bernama