Govt working on attracting foreign investors, youth to boost beef production

SHAH ALAM: The government is aiming to boost the national beef self-sufficiency rate (SSR) to 50 per cent by 2025 from the current 24 per cent through various efforts, including attracting big foreign investors and involving young cattle breeders.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said currently the country could only produce 250,000 metric tons of beef annually, which was not enough for domestic use.

Therefore, his ministry, together with the Veterinary Services Department and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LLP) will implement various programmes in the next two years to achieve the target.

“There are foreign investors who have expressed their interest to invest in Malaysia, Qatar for instance, who are keen on working with FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV).

“This is how we help the industry grow, by encouraging big investments and encouraging youth by preparing training and programmes needed,” he told the media after officiating the The Cattle Ranch programme by LLP here today.

The Cattle Ranch programme, which involves 180 cattle breeders throughout hte country, is aimed to help them boost their capacity and competency through effective channels and enable them to interact and build their business networks in the country, he said, adding that since 2015, LLP has provided various training and channeled RM8.2 million in allocations to 225 entrepreneurs who now own a total of 11,000 head of cattle.–Bernama