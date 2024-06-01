Grisly find in Alor Gajah: Headless body of woman stuffed into garbage bin

ALOR GAJAH: The decapitated body of a woman believed murdered and stuffed into a garbage bin was found in a drain on the Alor Gajah-Tampin trunk road near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Senang here last Sunday.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the body, suspected to be that of a woman in her 20s to 30s, with both hands and feet cut off, was discovered by the public before it was reported to police.

The body parts, found at about 2 pm last Dec 31 were incomplete and did not have any identifications on it or at the scene of discovery, he said in a statement today.

Arshad said the body was in a state of decomposition when it was discovered, suggesting that the woman had been dead for seven to 10 days.

The body was sent to Melaka Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and for identification purposes, he said, adding that the police had also conducted deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests on two missing persons cases in the past month, but the results were negative.

He urged anyone with missing friends, family members or relatives or with information regarding the incident to contact the nearest police station or the Alor Gajah police headquarters at O6-5562222 or Senior Investigating Officer DSP Mohd Ali Hanafiah Hasim (019-9536277).

The case has been classified as murder and investigation is conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama