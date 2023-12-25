Group of 171 Bangladeshi men detained in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Police have arrested a group of 171 Bangladeshi men who were walking in a large group that raised concerns among local residents recently.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the incident, which occurred on Dec 20, prompted the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to file a report the same day.

He said the Bangladeshi men were arrested by MAF personnel and initial investigations had revealed that they were probably heading towards the Bayu Damai police station, located about 10 kilometres away from their hostel.

The foreign workers wanted to press charges against their agents as they claimed they had yet to be employed after three to six months.

“All of them were arrested as they were spotted walking in the front area of Teluk Ramunia Bayu Damai intersection without knowing a destination, but it is believed that they were going to the police station.

“However, all of them had valid documents and it is understood that the agents yet to find them suitable employment,“ he said in a statement today.

Hussin said the Bangladeshi men, aged between 19 and 43, were handed over to the Immigration Department for overstaying in the country under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“All were sent to the Setia Tropika Immigration Department in Johor Bahru for further investigation,” he said.

Earlier, a one-minute and 33-second video went viral showing foreign men walking in a group and sparking uneasy among residents.–Bernama