Over RM140m for Sabah under rural water supply programme - Zahid

KOTA KINABALU: The federal government has allocated RM140.86 million this year for the implementation of projects under the Rural Water Supply (BALB) programme of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) in Sabah, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that of that sum, RM2.4 million was allocated to the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency, and that KKDW was always committed and cooperated with the Sabah government in implementing the programme.

“Even if we (federal government) improve the pipelines, but the (water) supply is not sufficient, it is impossible for users to get it (water supply), so we (federal government and Sabah) must align,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, at a press conference after officiating the Sepanggar Division UMNO Meeting here today.

“The federal government has also given the state government an allocation to repair and replace the pipelines...so I think this coordination can be done well.”

Regarding the establishment of the MADANI Village Development Committee (JKDM) in Sabah, Ahmad Zahid said it was intended to complement the existing committees such as the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK).

“We have no intention of competing or looking for a different path...we want to strengthen our roots so that we can respect the marginalised people. We established JKDM to fortify the people’s strength in the village,” he added.