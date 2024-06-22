Japan Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Aomori Airport over suspected engine fire

TOKYO: A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane bound for Osaka made an emergency landing at Japan’s Aomori Airport on Saturday afternoon, local media reported, according to Xinhua.

The engine of the aircraft taking off from Aomori was suspected to have caught fire, local broadcaster Aomori Television reported, citing officials.

At 1.15 pm local time, the plane – JAL Flight 2154 – bound for Osaka International Airport, departed from Aomori Airport. Shortly after takeoff, an engine issue forced the plane to turn back, and it landed safely at Aomori Airport just before 2.00 pm.

There were no injuries reported among the 47 passengers and crew members on board. Officials stated that flames were seen coming from the left engine during the flight.

Japan Airlines promptly arranged for passengers to be transferred to two other flights to continue their journey. The aircraft remains parked at Aomori Airport with a detailed investigation into the cause of the engine trouble still underway. - Bernama, Xinhua