Harmony committee to address racial, religious controversies in meeting this Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Interfaith Harmony Committee will convene an emergency meeting this Friday to address the ongoing racial and religious controversies of recent weeks.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar issued a joint statement today, announcing that the committee, overseen by the National Unity Ministry and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department, will take immediate measures to ensure the harmony of the people and the country.

According to the statement, the meeting will be attended by representatives from all religious communities in Malaysia.

The two ministers also issued a strong warning against individuals inciting racial and religious conflict to the extent of causing social tension among Malaysia’s diverse population of multiple races, religions and cultures.

In addition, both ministers reiterated their call for all parties to avoid provoking religious sensitivities and to abide by the Federal Constitution.

They also urged the people to uphold and embody core values ​​of integrity, responsibility and harmony, safeguarding the stability and security of the nation against any threats of conflict, provocation or hostility. -Bernama