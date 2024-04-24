Helicopter tragedy: State gov’t to discuss assistance for victims from Perak

IPOH: The Perak government will assess the form of assistance to be extended to three victims from Perak who, along with seven others, perished in the mid-air collision and crash of two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters during a training session at its Lumut base yesterday.

State Human Resources, Health, National Integration, and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A Sivanesan said the matter will be discussed in the state executive council meeting next week.

“This is a very tragic incident, and the state government will always stand by the families of the three victims,“ he said when met at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital forensic department here today.

The three victims from Perak are Lieutenant Sivasutan Thanjappan, 31, Warrant Officer II Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi, 41 and Warrant Officer II Norfarahimi Saedy, 41.

Sivasutan leaves behind a wife, while Mohd Shahrizan is survived by his wife and three children aged 15 to 21.

Noorfarahimi, 41, meanwhile, leaves behind a husband and three children aged nine to 16.

Sivanesan said the state government also extends condolences to the families of the three victims and hopes they will be patient in facing the ordeal.