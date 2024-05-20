High Court decision on Navy Cadet’s inquest ruling set for July 29

IPOH: The High Court here today set July 29 as the date for its decision on the open verdict ruling by the inquest into the death of Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) cadet J Soosaimanicckam.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed set the date after lawyer Zaid Malek challenged the Coroner’s Court’s open verdict on June 23.

Zaid aimed to get the open verdict changed to death caused by other individuals or parties, and during his submission said that death was said to be due to pulmonary edema resulting from Leptospirosis.

He also noted that the deceased failed to be provided early treatment that caused a deterioration to his condition.

On June 23, the Sessions Court, which sat as Coroner’s Court, returned an open verdict for the inquest into the death of the cadet after Coroner Ainul Shahrin Mohamad revealed that the cause of Soosaimanicckam’s death on May 19, 2018 was due to pulmonary edema.

Based on reports, Ainul Shahrin said the deceased had passed out and was rushed to the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital and confirmed to have died.

TLDM announced in a statement on May 20, 2018 that the deceased had complained of chest pains and breathing difficulty at his dormitory after completing his daily physical training at 12.20 pm.

He was then given breathing assistance and further treatment by a doctor on duty, and was confirmed dead at 1.45 pm.

The deceased’s father S Joseph, 71 and brother Charles Joseph, 38, were in court for today’s proceedings.