Higher Education Ministry offers to work with DBP to boost publication of local academic works

KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has offered to work with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) to boost the number of published academic works by local universities.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said the cooperation will intensify the publication of academic works, which seem to be on a decline at the moment.

“What’s happening now is that universities are too busy chasing rankings causing the focus to publish academic works to be reduced as everyone want seeks acknowledgement from foreign publications.

“So it seems that there’s very little in terms of publication of local works, and I hope to see an uptick in the publishing of such works and to make it a benchmark for universities and lecturers,” he told Bernama after launching a series of Malay language learning and teaching books published by DBP here today.

The ten-book series is aimed at strengthen the Malay language through various channels of information delivery to the public, and covers aspects such as phonetics, semantics, sociolinguistics, morphology and syntax.

Zambry said the publication of such a series, based on teaching in Malay language, was very crucial in ensuring tertiary students and educators could embrace the Malay language.

“I congratulate DBP for continuing efforts to publish academic works, especially in the context of the Malay language that requires more studies to allow Malaysian to benefit from their findings,” he added.