House affected due to Bangsar landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: A landslide occurred this morning on Jalan Taman Pantai, Taman Bukit Pantai, Bangsar, affecting a house.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre in a statement today said they received a distress call about the incident at 10.45 am and promptly dispatched its machinery to the scene.

“The Pantai and Seputeh Fire and Rescue Stations deployed two fire engines, a vehicle with a team of 17 fire personnel,“ read the statement.

JBPM Senior Operations Commander Mustafa Kamal Mohd Arih said initial inspections revealed that the landslide could be attributed to a leak in the drainage system of the swimming pool of a house located at a higher position.

“The team carried out the task of emptying the remaining water from the swimming pool to prevent the soil from becoming more damp and potentially causing soil movement or erosion,“ he said.

Mustafa Kamal however, said that there were no trapped victims and no structural damage to the house concerned.

“The case is then handed over to the Slope Unit, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the police and the house contractor for further action,“ he said. - Bernama