House break-in: Former prisoner with eight criminal records arrested

KOTA BHARU: A man with eight criminal and drug-related records has been arrested by police for his alleged involvement in a burglary in Kampung Tasek Mahligai Bachok, here.

Bachok district police chief, Superintendent Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin, said that the police received a report on Thursday at 5.30 pm from a complainant who said the windows in several parts of her kitchen and iron grilles were prised opened.

Upon inspection, the complainant discovered several items were missing from her house.

Police also successfully recovered three fingerprint impressions at the scene.

Following this, the police conducted Op Lusuh, Op Pintu and Op Cantas in and around Bachok yesterday to track down the suspect.

“As a result of the operation, the police arrested a 44-year-old suspect after finding several items in the car he was driving believed to be belongings of the burglary victim.

“Among the items found were a television set, a fan, an electric kettle, a rice cooker, a water pump and a saw believed to be used by the suspect,“ he said.

Mohamad Ismail added that the urine test confirmed the man was positive for methamphetamine.

He added that the man also confessed to being involved in the other house break-in incidents and has been remanded for two days starting today for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code, Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act, and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He said all seized items were taken to the Bachok District Police Headquarters for further action.