The “Colorful Guizhou Style” once again swept the Washington Chinese Culture Festival, and the charm of Guizhou continuously attracts more followers from all over the world

WASHINGTON, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 September 2025 - On August 30, 2025 (US time), the 23rd Washington “Chinese Culture Festival” themed on “Meeting China · Experiencing China” was grandly held at the Pennsylvania Avenue in the US capital, Washington, which lifted up its curtain with the solemn national anthems of China and the US. A number of important guests, including Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the US, William Zarit, Director of Washington D.C. Office of AP Regional Affairs, Mr. Anthony Andrew, International Business Development Manager of the Washington D.C. Mayor’s Office, and the members of the Maryland State Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the governor of Maryland and the chairperson of the AP Regional Affairs Committee, attended the event and delivered speeches respectively.

Since Guizhou first took part in the Washington Chinese Culture Festival in 2024, “Colorful Guizhou” once again made its appearance at the festival site, which centered around intangible cultural heritage and tourism resources, forging an immersive cultural exhibition area and becoming the center of attention during the entire event.

To continuously enhance the tourism appeal of Guizhou, a tourism consultation area was set up to provide detailed explanations about the city’s 240-hour visa-free transit policy and convenient services such as “connection of multiple branch air routes” and “small vehicle and small group tours”. Its theme photography exhibition showcases Guizhou’s natural wonders and cultural heritage from four dimensions: “landscape, culture, development, and entertainment”. In addition, the living intangible cultural heritage exhibition is also very popular, with the inheritors demonstrating skills such as Miao embroidery and wax printing on-site, allowing the audience to deeply experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the US, visited the Guizhou exhibition booth in person and highly praised the positive role that Guizhou has played in promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and the US. He stated that Guizhou, through its rich and diverse cultural displays and interactive experiences, has built an important bridge for enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries.

The stunning reappearance of “Colorful Guizhou” in this event has not only effectively enhanced the popularity and influence of Guizhou culture in North America, but also, through the deep integration of culture and tourism, showcased to the international community the tremendous appeal of the city as a world-class tourist destination. Guizhou’s continuous participation in this grand event has demonstrated its firm determination and strong strength to build a world-class tourist destination. This will surely attract more international tourists to take Guizhou as their next travel destination, making new contributions to promoting humanistic exchanges and tourism and culture integration and development between the two countries.

https://www.gzascm.com