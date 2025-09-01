Trump’s Texas redistricting threatens minority voting power in Houston

HOUSTON: President Donald Trump’s strategy to maintain Republican control of Congress through Texas electoral map revisions particularly impacts Manchester Park, a predominantly Latino, low-income Houston neighbourhood surrounded by chemical plants and oil refineries.

This area historically formed part of Democratic-held District 29 but now faces exclusion under the newly redrawn boundaries.

Republicans aim to secure five additional congressional seats through this redistricting effort, threatening Democratic incumbency in traditionally minority districts.

Manchester Park residents endure persistent pollution, health hazards, and low-wage employment while relying on their congressional representative for advocacy.

Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, who traces her heritage to Mexico, enjoys strong local support for championing community interests.

Local resident Ludivina Moreno expressed concern about potential representation changes, stating “We don’t know who we are going to get and if they are going to advocate for the community.”

Texas legislators recently approved the controversial redistricting plan despite Democratic attempts to block the vote through mass absences.

The redesign specifically fragments Latino and Black communities that opposed Trump in 2024, diluting their collective voting strength.

These Democratic-leaning areas are being incorporated into Republican-majority districts to bolster GOP prospects in upcoming mid-term elections.

District 29 will experience a dramatic demographic shift, with its voting-age Latino population dropping from 70% to just over 40%.

Texas Democratic legislator Cristina Morales noted that Latino voter turnout has historically been inconsistent but emphasised the community’s need for strong representation.

Morales warned that Manchester Park would lose its vocal advocacy in Washington under the new configuration.

Gerrymandering typically occurs every decade following national census updates, though parties frequently manipulate boundaries for political advantage.

Both major parties have engaged in this practice, though Democrats have proposed national restrictions on redistricting manipulations.

Trump pursues these changes amid low approval ratings and sweeping policy overhauls involving mass deportations and trade wars.

Congresswoman Garcia criticised Trump’s motivation, saying “The felon in the White House wants five more Republicans because he knows his policies aren’t working.”

Trump’s May 2024 conviction on 34 counts of business record falsification related to hush money payments has further complicated his political standing.

Despite partisan tensions, some Republican voters like 80-year-old Tommy Swate continue supporting Garcia based on her performance rather than party affiliation.

Democratic-controlled California under Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a counter-redistricting effort to gain five congressional seats.

Garcia suggested Republican-led states including Florida, Ohio and Indiana might pursue similar redistricting strategies to assist Trump.

She expressed concern about the emerging national pattern, stating “Redistricting has become a big power play and shouldn’t be this way.”

The congresswoman warned that frequent electoral map changes could create ongoing political chaos across the United States. – AFP